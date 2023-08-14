HOUSTON (CW39) It’s one of the most misunderstood diseases that often brings embarrassment and heartache. It’s Psoriasis. But, there are was to live with this auto immune skin disease and techniques that can change you life for the better.

More than 125 million people around the world suffer from psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. Now with August being National Psoriasis Awareness Month, the goal is to help disseminate important information that can help ease the pain of those living with this skin borne disease.

For centuries, both doctors and patients have misunderstood psoriasis, using superstition instead of science. According to The International Federation of Psoriasis Associations, while doctors have been able to isolate the symptoms, treatments can sometimes vary. But, there are treatments, causes, triggers and ways to manage psoriasis for yourself and or for the ones you love.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Auto Immune Disease Specialist Dr. Brooke Goldner to learn more. Watch the following interview then learn more about Dr. Brooke Goldner and how she can help you by going to her website