HOUSTON (KIAH) – The latest national survey by Cleveland Clinic reveals about a third of men have never been screened for prostate or testicular cancer. About 55 percent of men say they do not get regular health screenings. This is more prevalent among men of color (white, 53% vs. non-white, 63%).

With it being Men’s Health Awareness Month, CW39 Houston’s Idolina Peralez interviewed Dr. David Winter, Baylor Scott and Health, to talk about the importance of primary care and routine screenings for men.