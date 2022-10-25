TEXAS (KIAH) – Do you know your blood type? Does it happen to be the universal donor type ‘AB’? If so, medical experts have a request for you: sign up to donate plasma today, and you may make some extra cash, too.

Dr. Kimberly Lally, Baylor Scott and White Director of Transfusion Medicine, explained plasma is important for doctors to have on hand because it can be used to treat anyone – making it crucial in an emergency.

However, it can be hard to recruit volunteers to donate plasma, she noted. That’s because it’s different from donating whole blood which takes minutes. Meanwhile, donating plasma generally takes a few hours.

“So, our platelet donors are truly the most generous altruistic donors that we have because they really give not only their blood but their time and a significant amount of their time,” said Dr. Lally.

There are several plasma donation locations across the Houston/Galveston area. Many companies offer incentives for first-time donors.

If you have recovered from COVID-19, Houston Methodist would like you to donate plasma with them, and they will compensate you.

Eligibility criteria includes:

Donors between the ages of 18 and 65 years old.

Individuals must provide proof of a positive molecular COVID-19 test by uploading an image or document to this form.

Individuals with certain underlying medical conditions, of advanced age or who weigh less than 110 lbs (50 kg) are not eligible to donate.

You must have had COVID-19 symptoms within the last 6 months.

You must be symptom-free for at least 14 days before donating.

Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine does not disqualify you from donating plasma.

If vaccinated, you must have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus before you received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Houston Methodist asks that you take a survey, or if you prefer, you can speak with someone directly by calling 346-238-4360, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.