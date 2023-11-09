A new antibiotic proved to be effective against gonorrhea. In case you didn’t know, gonorrhea is essentially resistant to all antibiotics. There is only one treatment that has worked: combining an inject of a strong antibiotic and an oral pill taken together.

If approved, zoliflodacin will be the first new antibiotic for treating gonorrhea in decades. Gonorrhea is the second most common STI in the U.S. There have been recent ominous reports that suggest the current antibiotics we have now would not be effective at fighting the bacteria in the future.

Zoliflodacin could be available by the year 2025.