HOUSTON (KIAH) – Aids Foundation Houston has rebranded to Allies in Hope to help serve HIV patients and destigmatize the disease.

As the community leader for over 40 years with the mission to end the HIV epidemic in the Greater Houston area, Allies in Hope have expanded with a new location.

CEO W. Jeffrey Campbell stopped by the CW39 studio to discuss the rebrand, the new location, and to share more on Camp Hope, the first summer camp for children living with HIV in Texas.