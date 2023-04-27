The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) simplified the coronavirus vaccine schedule.

First, the agency authorized a second bivalent COVID-19 booster for high-risk individuals – those over 65 or who are immunocompromised. The second dose can be taken two months after their last shot.



Additionally, those who are not vaccinated will no longer need to get a series of shots. They just need the one bivalent vaccine.

Finally, The FDA is withdrawing authorization for those older mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, the monovalent Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech shots, that target the original strain of the virus in favor for the bivalent vaccine.

The regulators want to shift towards a flu shot-like model for the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning people should get a single shot every year. The dose would be based on the virus strain that is predicted to be in circulation.