HOUSTON (CW39) – Dr. Howard Berman and Dr. Stanley Appel have been working on a solution to neurodegenerative diseases like ALS, dementia, and Parkinson’s disease for many years.

As the Co-Founders of Coya Therapeutics, the pair have discovered these diseases are linked to inflammation in the brain and are currently overseeing a Phase 2 double-blind, placebo-controlled study at the Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Berman shares details on CW39 about the research and development of new therapies to enhance the function of the brain by modulating the body’s immune response. He also will speak how he was motivated to work in the field after caring for his father, a fellow doctor who suffered from debilitating dementia.