HOUSTON (CW39) A new study finds potential links between long-haul COVID-19 and brain disorders months, even years after recovering from the virus.

The study published in the Lancet Psychiatry journal looked at data from more than 1 million people in eight countries.

It found that people who were infected by the coronavirus face an increased risk of neurological and psychiatric conditions like brain fog, psychosis, seizures, and dementia up to two years after infection.

“Well, this is very concerning,” expressed Dr. David Winter, MD, Internal Medicine at Baylor Scott & White Health. “What this scientific study showed was it up to 30% of people who’ve had COVID have symptoms that last up to two years after the disease. They’re talking about fatigue, brain fog, depression, seizures, even psychosis. So this is another reason you don’t want to fool around with COVID. Many people have mild symptoms, but long COVID is out there.”

Other key findings include:

Adults 64 years old and under were more at risk of brain fog (640 cases per 10,000 people).

There were 450 cases of dementia per 10,000 people

There were 85 occurrences of psychotic disorders per 10,000 among patients over 65 years of age

Researchers also found children were two times as likely to develop epilepsy or seizures with 260 cases in 10,000. That’s compared to 130 in 10,000 compared to other respiratory illnesses.

Some good news from the study found that the risk of both mood and anxiety disorders peaks during acute SARS-CoV-2 infection and then returns to the baseline risk in the control group within a couple of months.

