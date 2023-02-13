There is new tech in the world of cardiac health. A new kind of pacemaker is smaller and lasts longer than traditional devices.

A leadless pacemaker is about the size of a pen cap. Compared to traditional pacemakers, it’s battery life is 2 to 4 times longer, which means it can last for about 20 years before needing replacement. Traditional pacemakers typically need replacing around 5-15 years after implantation.

However, leadless pacemakers do come with the possibility of complications, including cardiac perforation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned of the risk of major complications if cardiac perforation occurs during leadless pacemaker implantation.

Cardiac perforation is a rare complication of any pacemaker system implant. It can lead to major complications or even death.