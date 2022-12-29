TEXAS – Cutting-edge technology may be the key to understanding how sleep deprivation impacts our brain health.

The Center Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 34.8 percent of adults in the U.S. get less than 7 hours of sleep. In southeast Texas, the percentage of adults reporting sleep deprivation by county breaks down as follows:

Harris: 37.8%

Fort Bend: 35.4%

Montgomery: 34.7%

Walker: 40.4%

Funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, General Electric (GE) Research is collaborating with Uniformed Services University (USU) to analyze 75 military personnel who have healthy versus unhealthy sleep habits.

This study offers the first non-invasive method for observing the brain’s glymphatic pathway, whose function has been linked to sleep disorders and brain illnesses such as Alzheimer’s and traumatic brain injuries. The glymphatic pathway is in charge of removing metabolic waste, or the section that “clears” your head. In other studies, it has been shown this area of the brain is especially active during deep sleep.

The research team will be using GE’s high-tech MRI system, nicknamed MAGNUS. This MRI is 3 to 4 times faster than a conventional scanner. Researchers hope to find new insights into how sleep deprivation damages the brain and how it is linked to brain illnesses, such as Alzheimer’s.

“Once this technique with the MRI scanner is working well, we will compare it with the blood changes during sleep so we then predict whether or not your brain is properly cleaned during your sleep,” said Dr. Kent Werner, Principal Investigator and Director of Research, Walter Reed Sleep Disorders Center, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD.

He added this study will help improve everday life.

“We can then help people see what their brain is doing and even use techniques to enhance that clearance. So, they’ll have hopefully more refreshing sleep; but more importantly, they’ll have a happier future where they’re less likely to get Alzheimer’s,” he said.