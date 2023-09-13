TEXAS (KIAH) – As seasonal illnesses ramp up this fall, there will be an additional line of protection for babies against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Many parents became all too familiar with RSV last season as rates surged in infants and children earlier than usual. RSV is a respiratory illness that can lead to hospitalization for vulnerable people like young babies.

This past July, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new preventative treatment for children under the age of two. Beyfortus is a monoclonal antibody with activity against RSV. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses. One dose of Beyfortus, administered as a single intramuscular injection prior to or during RSV season, may provide protection during the RSV season.

Emergency medicine pediatrician Dominic Lucia, MD, said it’s a breakthrough treatment heading into what is expected to be a challenging season of viruses. But, as he explains, it’s often misleadingly referred to as a vaccine.

“What we have for infants and toddlers is a monoclonal antibody. So, this is a monoclonal antibody that they can get a shot with and provide short-term protection with their first RSV season for these infants,” he said.

The preventative antibody treatment is approved for babies going into their first RSV season and children under the age of two who are at higher risk of complications.