UNITED STATES – For the nearly 300,000 people in the U.S. living with a spinal cord injury, a VA medical center in Richmond, Virginia, is giving them hope with a unique medical trial.

The data

According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center:

The average age at injury increased from 29 years old during the 1970s to 43 since 2015

About 78% of new spinal cord cases are male

Vehicle crashes are the most recent leading cause of injury, closely followed by falls.

In addition, there are 45,000 veterans living with spinal cord injuries, according to the National Institutes of Health.

What’s being done

At the McGuire VA Medical Center, Dr. Ashraf Gorgey, Director of Spinal Cord Injury Research, works with trial participants who are using an exoskeleton to do the work of walking for them. But this unique clinical trial is hoping to change that.

The treatment starts with a procedure called epidural stimulation. Traditionally, this procedure breaks bones to implant tiny electrodes or leads. Dr. Gorgey and his team at McGuire are only one of two centers in the world using a non-invasive version of the procedure as part of the trial.

After the epidural stimulation, spinal cord mapping takes place.

“The big thing that we notice is just three weeks after implantation their leg muscles come back as normal surprisingly without doing any exercise other than turning on the stimulator,” Dr. Gorgey.

What’s next

This trial, which takes a 12-month commitment, is being funded by the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Two veterans have completed the trial far with varying degrees of success. More veterans will be recruited.