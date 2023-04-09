CHICAGO – New wearable tech will hopefully help smokers kick the deadly habit of smoking. A necklace worn by users collects personalized data in the hopes of empowering them with the information they could use to successfully quit instead of relying on self-reported data.

The necklace is called SmokeMon. It is designed to only track heat, not visuals, to completely maintain a smoker’s privacy.

“This goes way beyond how many cigarettes a person smokes per day,” said senior investigator Nabil Alshurafa, associate professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “We can detect when the cigarette is being lit, when the person holds it to their mouth and takes a puff, how much they inhale, how much time between puffs and how long they have the cigarette in their mouth.”

This is how SmokeMon works. Yellow indicates when the smoker has made a hand to mouth gesture. The red glows when it senses heat from the cigarette. Then sensors inside the necklace measures thermal activity to determine the number of pugs, duration, and time between each drag of the cigarette.

All these details are called smoking topography, which is important for two reasons. The first is that it allows scientists to measure and assess harmful carbon monoxide exposure among smokers and understand more deeply the relationship between chemical exposure and tobacco-related diseases including cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung disease, diabetes, COPD, emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

The second is to help people in their efforts to quit smoking by understanding how smoking topography relates to relapse (going back to smoking regularly), which happens frequently in people who quit.

“It could be that cup of coffee that triggered you to relapse, it could be that friend you hang out with. So we can begin to educate people a little bit more about what are these triggers that get them to slip,” said Alshurafa.