(KIAH) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is launching a new YouTube called Niños Sanos de Texas or Healthy Texas Kids. The made-for-kids videos include topics like improving nutrition, physical health, and boosting physical activity – and they are all in Spanish.

Developed by the Texas WIC program, Niños Sanos de Texas includes videos of fun dances and indoor and outdoor activities. They feature Zobey, a friendly purple puppet who loves to dance and play with friends.

Examples of the videos you find are Zobey and friends teaching kids the proper way to brush their teeth with a two-minute-long song. Families can also go on a fun active adventure to Super Hero Training Camp, the Locomotion Lab, find a rainbow of fruits and veggies or even visit outer space.

Videos vary in length and theme and are meant to both entertain and educate children ages 8 years and younger.