HOUSTON (CW39) — September is Baby Safety Month, and this week we are talking to a pediatrician about the importance of car seat safety.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 46% of car seats and boosters are incorrectly installed.

We asked the experts on the importance of car seat safety and what are the dangers if a car seat isn’t secure or when kids aren’t one during an accident.

Dr. Krista Easley at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s notes that when adults are involved in an accident, they have strong neck muscles and are at an appropriate height for the seat belt to keep them safe and not cause injury.

However, that is not the case for children who can sustain greater injury during a accident.

“And for children, if you have them turned around too soon, they don’t have those wonderful strong neck muscles. So, you can see spinal injury and head injuries like traumatic brain injuries. And then if you don’t have them in a car seat at all, those the seatbelt will come across their neck line and their stomach, and so we see injury, severe injuries to the neck and those internal organs in [their] abdomen.”

For additional resources on installing a car seat properly, you can check out the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s Car Seats and Booster Seats page.