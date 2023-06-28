Losing significant amounts of weight may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill.

Ozepmic and Wegovy, which contain semaglutide, have been making headlines for their weight loss properties, but those prescriptions require needles. New research showed high-dose oral versions of the medication of Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes.

Novo Nordisk, the drug maker behind Wegovy and Ozempic, intends to seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration for the weight-loss pill later this year. The company didn’t say how much the new pills would cost or how widely available they’ll be.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.