Up to 80% of women will develop uterine fibroids before menopause, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. The state agency said fibroids can grow as a single tumor or many tumors in the uterus. Fibroids can be very small (the size of a seed) or large (the size of a grapefruit).

Addressing fibroids include radiological or other minimally invasive treatments or surgery, like a full hysterectomy or myomectomy. However, going the surgery route puts the patient at risk for serious complications.

Looking for a safer route, one doctor in Illinois is combining radiological and surgical treatments to great success.

Dr. Magdy Milad, an OB-GYN at Northwestern Medicine, first has interventional radiologists perform what is called an uterine artery embolization. It cuts off the blood supply to the fibroids. Then, Dr. Milad performs a myomectomy, a surgical procedure that removes the fibroids and preserves the healthy areas of the uterus.

By combining the treatments, there has been a reduction in blood while still being able to preserve the uterus. For instance, a patient could lose 200 to 800 milliliters of blood during a typical myomectomy. That is reduced to about 15 MLs in combination cases.