Researchers have found a novel treatment in the fight against cancer in kids with a rare kind of cancer. That’s according to an Italian study.

The treatment is called CAR-T cell therapy. It’s already used to fight leukemia and other blood cancers.

Now, the regimen is being used in children with neuroblastoma for the first time. Experts say it worked well in solid tumors by supercharging the child’s immune cells.

In the study, nine of the 27 children participating in the study had no sign of cancer six weeks after treatment. Unfortunately, two of the children relapsed and passed away. Three years after the study ended, 11 children were still alive.

“Those kids were all destined to die without that therapy,” said University of Pennsylvania’s Dr. Carl June, a pioneer of CAR-T therapy who was not involved in the new research. “No one’s ever had patients responding like this before, so we just don’t know what it’s going to look like a decade from now.”

To read more about CAR-T cell therapy study, you find the full report in the New England Journal of Medicine.

To learn more about this treatment, you can check out MD Anderson’s informational page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.