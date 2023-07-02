The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, vaccine for Americans 60 years and older. The U.S. health agency said those eligible for the shot should discuss it with their doctors first.

The CDC said adults with chronic heart or lung disease, weakened immune systems and those living in long-term care facilities are at higher risk for the respiratory infection. RSV symptoms mirror the common cold but are dangerous for babies and the elderly.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the outgoing CDC director, signed off on the single-dose vaccine made by Pfizer and GSK. The Food and Drug Administration approved the shots last month for adults 60 and older.

Drugmaker GSK told an advisory panel that its RSV vaccine would be between $200 and $295. Pfizer has not disclosed a price. It’s not yet clear whether boosters will be recommended.

