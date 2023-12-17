HOUSTON (KIAH) — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) feels like a cold to most adults. But for young kids, this respiratory infection fills hospitals with wheezing babies every fall and winter.

In 2022, RSV cases started to surge earlier than normal with cases climbing in June in the Greater Houston area. Local hospitals reached capacity earlier, too, with doctors having to transport patients to different hospitals.

The medical community are hoping Pfizer’s new RSV vaccine will be a game changer. When given in late pregnancy, moms-to-be develop virus-fighting antibodies that pass through the placenta to the fetus.

In their study of more than 7,400 women and babies, Pfizer reported an efficacy rate of 82% in preventing severe illness in the first 3 months of the baby’s life. That number did drop to 69% effective at protecting against severe illness by age 6.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off before maternal vaccinations begin.