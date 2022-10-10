HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. Depression affects about 16 million American adults every year.

Anyone can get depressed, and depression can happen at any age and in any type of person. National Depression Screening Day was created to raise awareness to help individuals identify warning signs of depression.

“There are some key questions that can be asked of anyone and everyone that can indicate early warnings. And if we get to people early, and get them the help that they need, it can really be beneficial in making outcomes better,” said Dr. Christina Johns, a pediatrician specializing in pediatric emergency care + Senior Medical Advisor at PM Pediatric Care, the largest pediatric urgent care group in the U.S.

As a pediatric emergency physician, Dr. Johns sees patients when they are already in a mental health crisis. Some of the early warning signs she urged everyone to be on the lookout for and should make anybody dig a little deeper to understand why are:

Changes in eating or sleeping habits

General disengagement from activities that a person used to do

Expressing hopelessness or a lack of a will

Not looking forward to the future

Online depression screening

Mental Health America created an online depression screening tool. Their screening tools are free, anonymous, and confidential.

There you will find a depression test as well as a postpartum assessment and even a mental health screening.

Depression and suicide: Getting help in a crisis

Some people who are depressed may think about hurting themselves or committing suicide (taking their own life). If you or someone you know is having thoughts about hurting themselves or committing suicide‚ please seek immediate help. The following resources can help:

Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Call 911 or go to the nearest hospital emergency department for emergency medical treatment

Call your mental health provider

Get help from your primary doctor or other healthcare provider

Reach out to a close friend or loved one

Contact a minister, spiritual leader, or someone else in your faith community