(KIAH) – RSV, the flu, and COVID are the viruses making headlines, but the American Lung Association wants to increase awareness of the extremely contagious bacterial infection that can lead to whooping cough.

“Right now, only about 30% of adults in this country have an up to date vaccine within the last 10 years, which leaves a lot of individuals vulnerable to the infection,” said Dr. Albert Rizzo, Chief Medical Officer for the American Lung Association.

Pertussis is a bacteria that affects the respiratory tract. It can cause a lot of nasal congestion and inflammation of the airways, which can lead to a prolonged cough and shortness of breath. The illness is better known as whooping cough.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, pertussis has been increasing. They attribute the increased reporting of pertussis cases to “waning immunity in adults and adolescents; heightened awareness of the disease among clinicians, school nurses, parents, and general public; better laboratory testing methodologies; and enhanced disease surveillance capabilities.”

Texas Health and Human Services noted pertussis is known to occur in three to five year cycles. According to the latest data available, the last peak year was 2013 with 3,985 cases, the highest annual case count since 1959. Cases have remained relatively stable in 2018 and 2019, with 1,168 and 1,320 reported cases respectively.

“And in individuals who aren’t treated, it can go on to have complications of pneumonia, hospitalization, and even death, and mainly affects children,” said Dr. Rizzo.

The whooping cough vaccine was developed in the mid 1900s after many children died from the disease. Dr. Rizzo pointed out the shot was very effective and remains on the list of needed immunizations before kids can enter school.

The American Lung Association said they are now particularly worried about individuals with underlying lung disease, such as asthma and COPD – which affects about 35 million Americans. They are urging adults, in particular, to check when they received their last pertussis or Tdap vaccine. If it’s been more than 10 years, it’s time for a booster.

“And if you’re uncertain about that, and no one can give you an up-to-date vaccine schedule, it does not hurt to get one done,” advised Dr. Rizzo.

The Tdap vaccine can prevent tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis. If you need the vaccine, you can get one from your primary care physician and many pharmacies across the area.

To learn more about pertussis, you can go to the American Lung Association‘s website Lung.org where you can find more helpful information on the disease and symptoms to be on the lookout for.