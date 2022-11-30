TEXAS (KIAH) – November is Caregivers Awareness Month, a time dedicated to highlighting the difficult but necessary work done by those caring for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association estimates 400,000 Texans are currently living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, and they expect that number to increase by 20% by the year 2025.

That same report shows:

83% percent of the help provided to older adults in the United States comes from family members, friends or other unpaid caregivers, which makes recognitions that much more special.

Nearly half of all caregivers (48%) who provide help to older adults do so for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

More than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

Doctor Alan Stevens, the Center for Applied Health Research Director, is a researcher who studies Alzheimer’s and dementia care. He calls caregivers the ‘backbone’ of the U.S. long term care system.

He said caregivers can’t do it alone, and this awareness month is a perfect time to reach out and offer support.

“The one thing I can say for all families is to get support. It’s very, very hard to care for somebody by yourself, so we really encourage people to build their social support network. It’s getting extra care, so the caregiver can take care of themselves,” explained Dr. Stevens.