HOUSTON (KIAH) – Step into your local pharmacy, and you may notice a new product on the shelves. The treatment used to counteract opioid overdoses, called Narcan, is now available over-the-counter.

More than 100 Americans die of overdoses every day and most are opioid related. Part of the FDA’s response to this public health crisis is to make the overdose-reversal nasal spray easier to get.

Baylor Scott & White Health internal medicine doctor Tresa McNeal said people who overdose usually have slow and irregular breathing, and that’s a good time to administer Narcan and call 911.

“The good news is with Narcan becoming available over the counter, you can actually

be prepared to take action for someone that you might see having symptoms, because

Naloxone helps to reverse these,” said Dr. McNeal.

Dr. McNeal said it’s better ‘safe than sorry’. Even if the person is not overdosing, administering Narcan will not cause harm. The spray is now on shelves at most super stores.