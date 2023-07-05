HOUSTON (KIAH) – With fireworks, large gatherings and barbeques happening this 4th of July, people aren’t the only ones who may get anxious during these celebrations. Dogs can, too! Our best friends can suffer from noise aversion.

To tell us more about keeping your pups safe this 4th of July, Dr. Tracey Deiss, Professional Service Veterinarian at Zoetis, visited the CW39 Studios to discuss noise aversion in our pets, the signs and triggers, and Dr. Tracy’s Top 3 tips to keeping our pets safe during the loud celebrations of the holiday.

To find our more information about noise aversion, go to whennoisehurts.com.