TEXAS – Planet Fitness is giving out summer passes for kids 14 to 19 years old to work out for free at any Planet Fitness location including across Houston through August 31, 2023.

In Texas, 21% of teens are obese, which is another reason this initiative is so vital to their wellbeing.

Planet Fitness representatives said they are excited to bring back the program for the third year, especially since exercise positively impacts mental health.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), youth up to 17 years of age should get a recommended average of at least 60 minutes per day of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity to boost their physical and mental health.

In 2021, The Youth Risk Behavior Survey commissioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 29 percent of high school students experienced poor mental health, a steady biannual increase since the survey was first fielded in 20113, demonstrating that youth today consistently – and increasingly – face mental health struggles.

Additionally, the top five schools with the most students registered will receive a $10,000 grant. Plus all participants who sign up can enter the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Contest. Planet Fitness will award five lucky teens with a $10,000 individual academic scholarship. To enter, teens are asked to post a TikTok video tagging @planetfitness using the hashtags #contest and #HSSP23US that describes their High School Summer Pass experience. The contest submission period runs through August 31.

There is still time to register and the pass can be used until august 31, 2023.