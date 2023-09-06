In 2022, the National Poison Data System (NPDS) showed an all-time high for calls of kids being exposed to e-cigarettes and liquid nicotine. There were about 6,700 cases in 2022. As of July 31, 2023, Poison Centers have managed 4,494 exposure cases. (See chart below.)

You can reach your local poison center by calling the Poison Help line: 1-800-222-1222. To save the number in your mobile phone, text POISON to 301-597-7137.

Poison Centers began receiving calls about e-cigarettes and liquid nicotine products in 2011.

According to NPDS, these products often contain a greater concentration of nicotine compared to traditional nicotine/tobacco products, so when children and toddlers access the devices or liquid nicotine, they become extremely ill. Some kids may need to be taken to the emergency department with nausea and vomiting being the most significant symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent warn:

The use of e-cigarettes is unsafe for kids, teens, and young adults.

Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine.

Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development, which continues into the early to mid-20s.

E-cigarettes can contain other harmful substances besides nicotine.

Young people who use e-cigarettes may be more likely to smoke cigarettes in the future.

Courtesy: National Poison Data System, America’s Poison Centers