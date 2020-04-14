 

POLL: Scientists predict US may need social distancing till 2022

Science journal predicts social distancing until 2022

Do you think we need to maintain social distancing until 2022, like scientists predict?

That seems to be the latest prediction behind research conducted by Harvard School of Public Health. They’re findings have been published in Science.

According to the Science:

Under current critical care capacities, however, the overall duration of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic could last into 2022.

Science, 14 Apr 2020

However, the Trump Administration still believes we should be back to a pre-pandemic norm by the end of summer.

The determining factor of what will happen revolves around developing research on anti-bodies, vaccines, immunity and public health law.

