(KIAH) — A very common medication you take as a decongestant when you have a head cold may not be as effective as initially thought. The key ingredient can be found in many popular over-the- counter medicines, like Sudafed PE, Mucinex, Dayquil, and Nyquil Severe.

The oral formulation of phenylephrine will be under discussion this week by a U.S. Food and Drug Advisory (FDA) Committee. They will be debating whether to pull that ingredient and its products off store shelves. Clinical trials have found that oral phenylephrine, or PE, does not perform any better than a placebo.

If the FDA decides to pull the medicines from the market, you will need to ask a pharmacist who will need to keep it behind the counter. However, an over-the-counter drug manufacturers group said if those medications are moved, people may not seek treatment when they are sick.