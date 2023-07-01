New research suggested testosterone replacement therapy is safe for men who have cardiovascular disease or are at high risk for it.

A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found heart attacks, strokes and other major cardiac issues were no more common among those using testosterone gel than those using a placebo.

“What we’ve shown here is that for a very specific group of men, testosterone can be given safely,” said Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic and senior author of the study. “But it is not to be given as an anti-aging tonic for widespread use in men who are aging.”

And while doctors say men shouldn’t view the treatment as a way to stay young, they add the treatment should not be used by bodybuilders or athletes.

This is especially concerning for researchers because treating low T has been a big business. Online sites and clinics across the nation offer the treatment in various products. However, a previous Food and Drug Administration review showed many men got low t treatment even though their testosterone levels hadn’t been checked.