HOUSON (KIAH) – A report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association unveiled potentially harmful ingredients and melatonin dosages were inaccurate across 25 brands of melatonin gummies.

To help decode the data, Dr. Christina Johns, pediatric emergency care physician + Senior Medical Advisor at PM Pediatric Care, sat down with CW39’s Medical Minute Reporter Idolina Peralez to discuss the potential harmful effects.

