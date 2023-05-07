TEXAS (KIAH) – Do you want to sleep better? Feel less stressed? Enjoy stronger and healthier relationships? Studies show adopting a daily ‘gratitude practice’ can accomplish these goals.

Dr. Tresa McNeal, Internal Medicine Doctor, Baylor Scott & White, explained that there are many studies demonstrating that people who express gratitude each and everday are more joyful and less stressed. This is likely because the process of expressing gratitude releases feel-good hormones like dopamine and serotonin.

So, where is a good start to be more gracious? Dr. McNeal said science shows it doesn’t have to be complicated.

“It doesn’t seem to matter if they’re expressing gratitude about events from the past, people from the past, the present or the future,” she said. “The important point is that we’re taking the time to be intentional with our gratitude.

Dr. McNeal recommends jotting down in a journal one to two things you’re grateful for every day.