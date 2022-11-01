(KIAH) – While teen birth rates in the U.S. have significantly declined over the past three decades, Texas ranks at the top when it comes to prenatal care for underage mothers.

Researchers at Value-Penguin by Lending Tree analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They found Texas ranked 4th in the nation when it comes to states with the highest percentages of underage births with no prenatal care.

Other key findings include:

During the first trimester, 51.5% of babies born to pregnant minors received prenatal care compared to 75.8% of babies born to pregnant adults

Underage mothers were more likely to receive government support like Medicaid, SNAP, or WIC benefits. For instance, 79.2% of births to minors were covered by Medicaid while 41.7% of births to adults were covered by Medicaid.

Pregnancies for minors were more likely to result in medical complications. Nationally, minors were 8.6% more likely to deliver a preterm baby and 28.6% more likely to suffer an injury such as a perineal laceration or a ruptured uterus.

Babies born to pregnant minors had worse outcomes in almost every category analyzed. Babies born to pregnant minors were 26.9% more likely to have a low birthweight, 41.6% more likely to have a five-minute Apgar below 7 and 7.3% more likely to require immediate intervention such as ventilation or antibiotics. ValuePenguin by Lending Tree