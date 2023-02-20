TEXAS (KIAH) – African American men are more likely to develop and die from prostate cancer than white men, according to several studies, including those by the National Cancer Institute.

What is responsible for the disparity in outcomes? That’s a question being researched.

Baylor Scott and White Health oncologists said things like socioeconomic disparities, screening rates, and genetic components are all factors that could play a role in the elevated risk. But, doctors add it’s important to keep that risk in perspective.

“When men have localized prostate cancer, their five-year survival is over 99 to 100 percent. Okay. So the sooner that you have it detected, and especially if you’re a high risk, the likelihood that you’ll be able to find it and cure it,” said oncologist Sherronda Henderson, MD.

Doctor Henderson added the newest prostate cancer treatments can be taken orally with very few side effects leading to longer and more comfortable lives for men battling prostate cancer.