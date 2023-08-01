The medical community called on the public to make sure they properly store their medications. Being left in extreme hot, or even cold, can physically change your medication and affect their potency.

Medications are only safe between 58 to 86 degrees, according to Baystate Health. Their guidance advised to never leave your prescriptions in a hot car. On top of that, it is recommended you keep all medications away from appliances that generate heat.

If medication is exposed to heat, do not take it if it has changed color, texture, or odor even if it has not expired.

“Things like for instance aspirin if it’s exposed to some water and heat it came break down into acetic acid which is actually a vinegar. You may smell a vinegar smell look out for if it smells different tastes different and especially if there’s a change in color,” said Rachel Larson, Clinical Pharmacist.

Humidity can also be an issue. Pharmacists said try not to store your medications in the bathroom.