HOUSTON (KIAH) — With the Fourth of July around the corner, we are often reminded of staying safe around pools, the beach, and keeping children from handling fireworks. But don’t forget the importance of protecting your ears, too.

An audiologist explained hearing loss comes from the large sound pressure levels created by the boom from fireworks. He added children are more sensitive and are more likely to suffer from hearing loss compared to adults.

“The anatomy of a child’s ear is so much smaller that the sound pressure level is significantly greater so we really need to take caution with children,” said Brady Ness, Audiologist.

According to Ness, if you are repeatedly too close to fireworks it can cause irreversible damage.

He added you should go to your doctor if you experience for more than a day the feeling that your ears are plugged or the need to pop them.