Are you doing all you can to protect your eyes? It’s Eye Injury Prevention Month, a time to focus on your eye health, especially nowadays because your screen-time habits may be impacting your eye-health.

Baylor Scott & White Optometrist Doctor William White said screens can have an impact both on how your eyes feel and how they age. He said that screens are especially taxing on the eyes in the evening. But no matter the time of day, Dr. White shared some guidelines he recommends for keeping your eyes healthy.

For instance, the 20/20/20 rule. This is how it works. Every 20 minutes, take about a 20 second break, look at something about 20 feet away.

“Break up that just staring up close and having your eyes converging and looking at near that lets them relax a little bit and it can help really prolong the amount of time that you can work comfortably up close,” said Dr. White.

He added many vision problems go undetected in the beginning because they come on gradually. But regular eye exams can help catch, and possibly reverse, problems before they become permanent.