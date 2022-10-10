HOUSTON (KIAH) – As workplaces and public spots continue to open up and return back to normal, the immunocompromised community is facing new and complex questions around how to protect themselves.

“Folks with healthy immune systems are returning to work and social events and trying to recreate what they feel is their normal. For folks like my daughter who do not have a complete immune system or are suffering with fragile health, it’s trickier,” said Tracy A. Shaw, MBA, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF).

There are millions of immunocompromised folks in Texas and across the country – including those who have received an organ transplant or activity undergoing chemotherapy or those with advanced or untreated HIV.

While it feels like life has gone back to normal for many Texans, the immunocompromised population still has very real cause for concern. A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found immunocompromised patients accounted for 12.2% of all adult COVID-19 hospitalizations among 10 states and had increased odds of ICU admission and in-hospital death compared with non immunocompromised patients, regardless of vaccination status.

Dr. Dorry Segev, Vice Chair for Research, Department of Surgery and Director, Center for Surgical and Transplant Applied Research at NYU Langone Health, said the one statistic that stuck with him during the pandemic related to organ transplant patients who were fully vaccinated.

“Their risks of getting COVID with associated hospitalization and death was 485 times higher than that of the general population. So when you go to UptheAntibodies.com, and you hear all these personal stories, you can sort of get a sense of the magnitude of increased fear and worry that the immunocompromised has carried with them,” said Dr. Segev.

To help bring awareness of how to protect the immunocompromised in Texas and across the U.S., AztraZeneca teamed up with Academy Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges to create an empowering public service announcement called Up the Antibodies.

Bridges very publicly discussed the fight of his life, first with lymphoma and then COVID-19, which he was exposed to in the time frame when he was receiving chemotherapy for cancer. Jeff’s battle with COVID-19 almost cost him his life.

“I missed a lot of things while I was away. Yeah know. Cancer. Chemo. Covid. That kind of away,” said Bridges at the start of the PSA.

The mission of the Up the Antibodies campaign is to spread awareness and education and support of the immunocompromised throughout the world. They hope to accomplish that by sharing their stories and giving the public ways on how to help protect those patients, like wearing face masks, social distancing, and vaccines.

“The the the pandemic is evolving, but also our technology, medical technology and protecting people is also evolving,” said Shaw. “We’re all in this together to make sure that we protect those we love the most.”

To hear Jeff Bridges’s personal stories as well as from other immunocompromised patients and learn more about Up the Antibodies, go to their website UpTheAntibodies.com. He is joined by actor, producer, and Academy Award-nominated writer Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Academy Award-nominated writer and producer Emily V. Gordon, who is immunocompromised.