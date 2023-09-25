HOUSTON (KIAH) – In Texas, over 1,800 children and teens are diagnosed with cancer, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. From 2011-2020, nearly 215 kids ages 0-19 died of cancer each year in the state.

With September being Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, we spoke with a pediatrician at Baylor Scott and White who said of the children diagnosed with cancer, 80 percent will live five year’s or longer. That’s considered being in ‘remission.’

Leukemia is the most common type of cancer amongst young people. And with advancements in science, there are increasingly effective treatments for that type and other forms of cancer.

Two more things to know for pediatric cancer awareness month. It is often symbolized with a gold ribbon. And just a fraction of federal funding for cancer research goes to pediatric cancer specifically, which is why many impacted families use the month to fundraise for research.