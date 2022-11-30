It’s that time of year when we start gathering indoors more and start spreading germs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the simple act of handwashing can reduce the chances of illness by 20%.

The CDC estimates that washing your hands with simple soap and water prevents 1 of out 5 colds, and it is even more effective against other types of illnesses.

The CDC recommends this hand cleaning routine: Scrub front, back and underneath nails for at least twenty seconds. Using soap and water is their preference, but hand sanitizer is an effective back-up.

Baylor Scott & White primary care doctor Kim McMillin says it seems simple, but just soap and water can help keep you healthy this cold and flu season.

“Not saying it’s going to be perfect and you’re never gonna get a respiratory infection or you’ll never get the stomach flu if you will just wash your hands a lot. But, the chances are very good that you can prevent a lot of these issues if you wash your hands,” said Dr. McMillin.