It is being hailed as a breakthrough, revolutionary finding in cancer treatment. Scientists at the University of California-Davis said they have identified what is being called a “kill switch” for certain cancers, according to a new study published in the journal, “Cell Death and Differentiation.”

As of now, the treatment has only been used on animals. There still needs to be more testing. It has proven effective in liquid cancers.

“Liquid cancers are generally those cancers that are blood borne cancers. So things like leukemia, where the sales are loose and circulating, and so not a solid tumor. Solid tumors are like lung cancers, or ovarian cancers, are cancers that are solid breast cancers,” explained Dr. Jill Waggoner, a family physician.

Dr. Jogender Tushir-Singh, senior author of the study, said the combination of immunotherapy along with the “kill switch” could revolutionize cancer treatments.

“Think like a boxing game. You can keep boxing a boxer person on the belly it will take forever to eliminate an opponent but you can make right punch at right place you can really eliminate it,” said Dr. Tushir-Singh.

