(KIAH) – Respiratory illnesses are surging among Texas children according to data from the state’s health and human services department. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) spiked in Texas at the end of September, which usually doesn’t happen until the winter months.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metro is still in the peak. Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast-Houston region saw a peak in early October, but case counts continue to be unusually high.

Dr. Christina Johns, a pediatrician specializing in pediatric emergency care + Senior Medical Advisor at PM Pediatric Care, sees firsthand the impact these viruses are having on our children. She sat down with CW39’s Idolina Peralez to discuss which viruses are making the most impact and what parents need to be on the lookout for.

Q: Joining us now is Dr. Christina John’s, a pediatric emergency physician. So Dr. John’s, what are you seeing more of; what are the viruses that are coming in?

A: You know, right now, we’re seeing a confluence of many different respiratory viruses, everything from influenza, to RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, to the plain old common cold rhinovirus, enterovirus, as well as still some COVID-19.

Q: What should parents be on the lookout for?

A: It really varies by age. And I would say that for younger children – and that’s really the most critical age group for many of these types of viruses – younger babies who are having difficulty feeding or who seem like they’re sweating during feeds. If they don’t want to feed at all in addition to looking like their chest muscles are going in and out, or nasal flaring, we call that increased work of breathing, those are very critical signs to keep an eye out for.

Q: What about older, school-aged children?

A: In older children, in addition to rapid breathing, those children will also have that nasal flaring where the nostrils go in and out, as well as what we call retractions which are when the muscles in between the ribs are working extra hard. And you can see the in and out movement of those muscles.

In addition in older children, you may even hear wheezing, which is audible just to the ear. The older that kids get, the more likely that they will start to have difficulty speaking in full sentences – and that can be a really big clue. So they cannot complete a full sentence in one breath.

One of the tests that I’ll often do is recommend that a child counts to 10. How high can they count all of the numbers in one breath? And that is a good way to tell whether or not they’re truly short of breath. If they can go 1 to 10 all in one breath, that’s a pretty good sign that they are aerating in their lungs appropriately.

