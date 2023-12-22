HOUSTON (CW39) — The holiday season is suppose to be filled with joy and excitement. Sadly, it can lead to unfortunate help emergencies, like Cardiac Arrest!

That’s why CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with — Gail Gould to show us signs to look for and what to do if you or a loved one is experiencing cardiac arrest, including proper CPS techniques.

In fact, the three most common days people are often in need of CPR during the year are the December 25, 26– and January 1 ! This is due to many reasons. Gould explains…