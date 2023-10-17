HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Gulf Coast/Houston region saw a big bump in RSV cases, according to the latest report from the Texas Department of Human Health Services.

Since late September, RSV, short for respiratory syncytial virus, cases have surged. The percent of positive tests has been ranging from 60 to 80 percent the past few weeks.

New this year, a vaccine against RSV is recommended for people 60 and older and for pregnant women. For babies, a vaccine-like medicine to guard against that respiratory syncytial virus is expected to arrive next month.

“These vaccines may not be perfect in being able to prevent absolutely every infection with these illnesses, but they turn a wild infection into a milder one,” said Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University and the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.