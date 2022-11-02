RSV, COVID, and the flu: Here’s what you need to know. (Getty)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Harris County has alerted county residents about RSV surging in regional healthcare facilities.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a viral infection of the respiratory tract that commonly affects children below the age of 2 years.

RSV is transmitted through airborne exposure, so cleaning surfaces, good hand washing, and covering your cough or sneeze is essential to prevent the spread.

“If you’re around young kids that may be ill, wash your hands a lot and try not to breathe when they cough or sneeze. And mothers with children that look to be ill or about to be ill, you might want to keep them home away from daycare and away from school. That’ll help stop the spread itself right there,” explained Dr. David Winter, Baylor Scott & White Health.

The symptoms depend on the severity, age, and health of the child, and an infection can last for several days. Fever may not always occur with RSV infections.

ReadyHarris urges anyone with a suspected case of RSV to seek care early from your pediatrician, primary care doctor, or clinic.

Symptoms of RSV by age

RSV in Very Young Infants (<6 months)

Infants who get an RSV infection almost always show symptoms but may be atypical. These symptoms include:

Irritability – unable to console

Decreased activity

Decreased appetite – difficulty feeding

Apnea – pauses while breathing

Early Symptoms of RSV in Infants/Children (6 months to 2 years)

RSV may not be severe when it first starts. However, it can become more severe a few days into the illness. Seek care from your pediatrician, primary care doctor, or clinic early when symptoms begin. Symptoms may include:

Runny nose

Decrease in appetite

Cough, which may progress to wheezing

Early Symptoms of RSV in older children (>2 years) and adults

Mild flu-like symptoms in older children and adults can easily be treated by your primary care physician or clinic. The symptoms include:

Stuffy and runny nose

Mild headache

Mild cough

Mild fever

Sore throat

When to seek urgent medical attention for severe RSV cases

If your child is experiencing severe, or persistent symptoms, seek emergency care.

These symptoms include:

Discoloration of skin

Difficulty breathing – looks like chest and belly sinking in

Rapid breathing

Wheezing

Severe cough

Fever

Decrease in urine output/wet diapers

What can I do to help keep my baby safe during RSV season?

When people infected with RSV touch surfaces and objects, they can leave behind germs. Also, when they cough or sneeze, droplets containing germs can land on surfaces and objects and be spread to others.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Washing your hands will help protect you from spreading germs.

Keep your hands off your face, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Germs spread this way.

Avoid close contact with sick people, such as kissing, and sharing cups or eating utensils with people who have cold-like symptoms.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper shirt sleeve when coughing or sneezing. Throw the tissue in the trash afterward and wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that people frequently touch, such as toys, doorknobs, and mobile devices.

Stay home when you are sick, this includes work, school, and public places. This will help protect others from catching your illness.

If your baby was born with a heart or lung problem or born early (<32 weeks), talk to your child’s doctor to see if they may be eligible to receive a preventive treatment.