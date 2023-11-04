For the first time ever, health care providers have been able to protect infants against the virus that causes lower respiratory tract infection. There has been high demand for Beyfortus, the monoclonal antibody treatment for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that are working on options to boost the supply of the new RSV treatment for newborns and babies.

In an update Friday, the drug maker said they are working with partners to deliver available doses and are exploring solutions to address the exceptional demand.

Sanofi said they are working in close collaboration with CDC and AstraZeneca to ensure equitable distribution of available doses through the Vaccines for Children Program (VFC) and to explore solutions to address the low supply.