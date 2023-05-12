The U.S. is one step closer to having an RSV vaccine for older adults. The Food and Drug Administration approved the first inoculation for respiratory syncytial virus for those over the age of 60. RSV is notorious for sending babies to the hospital, but it endangers their grandparents, too.

“in the older age group, RSV is also a threat, and I think it’s a little under recognized. So even though the percent of adults that are infected with RSV and the percent that go to the hospital for it are low, the overall numbers are actually higher than they are in children,” said Dr. Bill Muller, Lurie Children’s Infectious Disease Specialist.

The shot is called Arexvy. According to a press release by GSK, “the approval is based on data from the positive pivotal AReSVi-006 phase III trial that showed exceptional efficacy in older adults, including those with underlying medical conditions, and in those with severe RSV disease.”

GSK says the planned launch is before the 2023/24 RSV season. But first, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) need to determine if every senior should get the shot or if only those in the high risk category will be given the vaccine. CDC’s advisers will debate that question in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.