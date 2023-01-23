Moderna announced their respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine is 84 percent effective at preventing the disease in older adults. The vaccine uses the same messenger RNA technology they utlized in the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said RSV infection kills up to 10,000 older Americans every year while sending another 120,000 to the hospital.

With the announcement of the vaccine, the medical community is excited for the development of the RSV vaccine. They hope it will prevent the elderly from being hospitalized or from succumbing to the disease altogether.

In the clinical trial, 37,000 older adults in 22 countries shared no safety concerns besides injection site pain, fatigue and aches.

For now, there is no news on having a RSV vaccine for children.

“I think there’s a lot more studies that need to be done to show both its safety and its efficacy in the pediatric population before something like that is rolled out,” said Dr. Fred Davies, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, New Hyde Park, New York.

Moderna plans to file an application for approval by the Food and Drug Administration in the first half of this year, making it possibly available by winter 2023.