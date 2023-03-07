TEXAS (KIAH) – A Food and Drug Administration panel narrowly backed Pfizer’s respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, vaccine for older adults.

In Texas, the RSV positivity rate had been above the 10% positivity rate threshold since the last week of August and finally fell below that line at the end of February. The peak hit at the end of October, plateauing through November above 25% until finally declining, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Medical experts are hoping to avoid large numbers like those again for the 2023-2024 season as an RSV vaccine works through the steps to approval. A panel from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted 7 to 4 to back an experimental vaccine made by Pfizer.

According to the company’s study, the shot was more than 85% effective at preventing severe disease, but panelists noted there were few people with underlying health problems.

The panel’s recommendation is non-binding and the FDA will make its own decision on the vaccine in the coming months.