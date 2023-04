HOUSTON (KIAH) – There are currently about 2,000 children and teens waiting for an organ transplant. More than 600 of them are younger than 6 years old. Most children ages 6 – 10 are waiting for a kidney transplant.

To speak out about the need for organ donors and to honor those who have saved lives, Kevin Myer, the President and CEO of Life Gift, sat down with CW39’s Idolina Peralez to discuss National Pediatric Transplant Week.